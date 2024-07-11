San Benito Stage Company’s family summer musical brings the local production of “Matilda” to Hollister audiences starting on July 12, running on select dates through July 27 at the Hollister High School Auditorium.

“Matilda” tells the story of Matilda Wormwood, a bright, curious little girl who has a magical ability to help those who are close to her.

Producer Derek Barnes said the cast includes two young girls—Dara Hargreves and Chloe McMullen—taking turns playing Matilda; and two others—Jula Prak and Aislinn Barnes—playing Matilda’s teacher, Ms. Honey. The casting gives audiences a “unique opportunity” to check out the show twice and enjoy a different experience with each viewing.

“This show is really about our young actors who are at the forefront of the story, and really help this be a show for people of all ages to see,” Barnes added.

In addition to offering a family-friendly production, the cast includes performers who are family members themselves. “We have mothers and their children sharing the stage together, we have brothers and sisters in the cast, and we have family members working together on the production end of the show,” Barnes said.

“Matilda” is directed by Adrienne Summers, along with Zac Isom who was vocal director for the show. HHS Class of 2025 students Derek Barnes and Rachel Hartman choreographed the dance numbers.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit sanbenitostage.org.