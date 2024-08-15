Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital and the San Benito Health Care District this week announced that they have reached a new labor agreement with the Hollister hospital’s largest union.

Hospital administrators said they received approval from the National Union of Healthcare Workers for a new labor agreement. The agreement clarifies a number of issues for the union-represented employees, including salaries, pension and personal time off accrual. The agreement also offers new medical benefits packages for NUHW members, says a press release from HHMH.

“We are pleased with the outcome of our negotiations with NUHW,” said Hazel Hawkins CEO Mary Casillas. “This is excellent news for both parties. I want to thank the negotiation teams on both sides for their hard work, respect and dedication.”

The SBCHD board will vote on the agreement at the Aug. 22 meeting.

The NUHW represents about 350 employees of HHMH.