New telehealth service available for pet care

The East Bay SPCA has launched a telemedicine service available to all California residents for a variety of services like consultations and accessing certain prescriptions.

Appointments can be made for prescriptions for preventive treatments such as flea, tick and heartworm medication, and special medication needs for holidays or stressful events. Pets adopted from East Bay SPCA that were on prescriptions can have them extended with a telehealth appointment.

Consultations for pets with anxiety prior to an in-person vet visit can be scheduled, as well as consultations for pets enrolled in the East Bay SPCA’s training services that need medication for anxiety.

The telehealth service is being run through the Oakland-based Theodore B. Travers Family Veterinary Clinic.

Kristen Beitzel, Vice President of Medical Services at East Bay SPCA, said in a statement that the service has already helped reduce stress in pets and their owners that have used it.

“Thanks to our new telemedicine program, we have been able to increase access to care and decrease fear and stress felt by pets and their people when coming to a veterinary clinic,” Beitzel said.

Appointments are available Monday through Friday. The patient must be in California when the appointment takes place.

To schedule an appointment, call 510.569.1606. More information is available online at eastbayspca.org.

Copyright © 2024 Bay City News, Inc.

Union Road to close Aug. 15

Caltrans will temporarily close a short section of Union Road for up to eight weeks, between San Juan Hollister Road and State Route 156, in Hollister. The closure is now expected to begin at 7pm Aug. 15, says a press release from the California Department of Transportation.

The closure is needed to reconstruct the intersection of Union Road and SR 156, to align with the new SR 156 widening project, and to improve access to and from the highway. During the closure traffic will be required to detour via San Juan Hollister Road to access SR 156.

To support the community during the Union Road closure, Caltrans and the Council of San Benito County Governments (SBCOG) created a series of detour and traffic control maps in English and Spanish. The detour maps are available on the SBCOG’s website at https://sanbenitocog.org/transportation-updates.

Temporary portable message signs advising commuters of the planned closure and detour are being placed in advance of the intersection, Caltrans added.

The temporary closure of Mitchell Road, just north of SR 156, will also take place after the Union Road reopening, to allow additional intersection improvements and repaving of the old highway into a frontage road.

Caltrans will provide more information in late summer on these milestones and work.

Call for artists

The San Benito County Arts Council this week announced a call for artists for their upcoming fall exhibition, “Soul Searching: An Exploration of Portrait Art.” The exhibition aims to showcase the diverse and dynamic portrait works by local and regional artists, across all mediums, says a press release from the Arts Council.

Soul Searching invites artists to delve into the depths of portrait art, exploring the myriad ways in which faces and figures can convey stories, emotions and identities. Whether through painting, sculpture, photography, mixed media or any other form of artistic expression, the Arts Council seeks works that reflect the diversity of local creative communities, says the release.

The exhibition will be open for viewing from Sept. 27-Nov. 1 at the Art Depot, 35 Fifth Street (at the historic train depot in downtown Hollister). An Opening Celebration is scheduled for Oct. 11, from 6:30-8:30pm.

The call for artists is open to all local and regional artists working in any medium. Artists of all backgrounds and experience levels can apply. The deadline to apply is 5pm Aug. 30.

Submissions will be reviewed by the Arts Council’s Curating Committee. Selected artists will be notified by Sept. 6.

Artists are invited to submit their works electronically via an online submission form at www.sanbenitoarts.org.

For more information about the exhibition or the submission process, contact [email protected].

Cool in the parks

Water features at Valley View and McCarthy Parks in Hollister are now operational every day from 11am-7pm, through Sept. 29.

Hollister Concerts

This year’s Hollister Concerts series honors musical legends with top-tier tribute bands, and it opens up sponsorship opportunities for local businesses looking to boost their visibility and connect with the community.

The 2024 Summer Concert Series schedule includes:

• Aug. 24: The Long Run, Eagles Tribute, and Ronstadt Revival, Linda Ronstadt Tribute

• Sept. 14: Bonfire, ACDC Tribute, and Hurricane, Scorpions Tribute

The concerts take place at Guerra Cellars Winery, Pepper Tree Ranch, 500 John Smith Road in Hollister.

Doors open at 5pm each night, with the show going from 6:30-9:30pm.

For more details, visit www.hollisterconcerts.com or contact Guerra Cellars Winery.

Gilroy Rodeo

The Gilroy Rodeo returns Aug. 9-11 at 2365 Dunlap Ave. For information, visit gilroyrodeo.com.

School earns accreditation

Mount Madonna School announced this week that the California Association of Independent Schools, the Accrediting Commission for Schools and the Western Association of Schools and Colleges have granted MMS a seven-year accreditation with a mid-cycle visit.

“This achievement reflects the school’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of educational excellence, continuous improvement and dedication to our students’ success,” Mount Madonna Head of School Ann Goewert said in a press release. “This full accreditation is a testament to the hard work and collaboration of our students, parents, faculty, staff, administration, board of directors and trustees, in upholding Mount Madonna School’s mission and values.”

CAIS and ASC WASC establish a set of educational and operational standards for the pursuit of excellence in elementary and secondary education upon which private and independent day schools are measured. Therefore, CAIS and ASC WASC accreditation serves as recognition of the quality of Mount Madonna School’s education, says the press release.

As part of a commitment to continuous improvement, Mount Madonna School’s trustees, board of directors and members of the administration are developing a Future Planning Document. The document incorporates institutional efforts to address the major recommendations from the accreditor’s visiting committee in order for MMS to be prepared for the mid-cycle visit.

The mid-cycle visit will serve as an opportunity to ensure that MMS remains on track with its goals for educational excellence and continuous improvement to meet CAIS and ASC WASC’s rigorous standards, according to Mount Madonna School.