In the last two seasons, Hollister softball registered a 52-8 record, won two league championships and notched stellar playoff results, including a Central Coast Section title, a NorCal title and a state No. 1 rating in 2023.

Shortstop Mia Phillips was a key component in the program’s rise to elite status in California and having graduated, is now moving from the Balers to the Bears, heading to Cal Berkeley.

In her three-year career with Hollister, Phillips smacked 124 hits in 271 at-bats for a .458 average, with the 2024 campaign particularly bright at an amazing 46-for-84, a.548 batting average. Phillips knocked in 102 runs and stole 60 bases while hitting in the meat of the order against the Balers’ schedule full of powerful programs from all over the state.

Her defensive contributions were equally impressive. At the crucial shortstop position, Phillips provided superb range, exemplary glove skills, a quick release so important in softball and a powerful and accurate arm.

Phillips signed a National Letter of Intent to play at Cal, which has risen to become one of the nation’s top programs. In the last two seasons, the Bears have gone 72-40-1 with NCAA Tournament appearances in both years.

Cal coach Chelsea Spencer was a star shortstop herself and thus knows exactly what it takes to succeed at that position. Spencer started 277 consecutive games for the Bears and played on four straight Women’s College World Series teams.



“Mia is an extremely athletic middle infielder with a large amount of range and glovework that can match anyone,” Spencer said. “Her ability to go left and right on the diamond will have any pitcher excited to have her behind them. Offensively, her ability to hit with a mix of power and speed will make her hard to defend.”

Hollister coach Andrew Barragan has stated that Phillips was the team’s best defender, and has saved games for the Balers several times. She is quick to get balls on either side, starts double plays with infield mate Emma Gutierrez and can fire a laser over to first base.

In a game this past year against Willow Glen, she not only made a diving stop to snare a ball headed to left field but threw the runner out at first base—from her knees.

“Mia is our best defender,” catcher Dom Oliveira said. “Any ball, she’s gonna get it.”

Phillips was named to Cal-Hi Sports’ All-State first team the last two seasons. She was also named Pacific Coast Athletic League, Gabilan Division MVP in 2024 and was First Team All-PCAL the last three years.

“My softball years at Hollister were nothing but fun and successful,” Phillips said. “Being on the field with my teammates almost every day of the week was enjoyable to me.”

The 2023 season was one for the ages. After winning the league title, Hollister upset powerful St. Francis 4-0 to win the CCS Open Division championship. The Balers then beat Oak Ridge, Whitney and St. Francis again to capture the NorCal Open Division crown.

“By far, my favorite season was my junior year, because not most girls are able to say they have won a NorCal State Championship before,” Phillips said. “I am extremely blessed and grateful for the opportunity to even play on that stage because that championship game is one I will forever remember.”

Parents Sinua Phillips and Martha Rocha put Mia Phillips in a host of sports in her earliest years. She did gymnastics, soccer, basketball, ballet, dance and softball.

“My dad has been influential all of my softball career because he helps me understand the little things that can help make me a better player and person,” Mia Phillips said. “He is huge on discipline and the mental aspect of the game and life which helps me when I get out there on the field and also in my everyday routine such as in the classroom.

“Although my mom didn’t play sports, she has always been a huge supporter and has helped tremendously to help get me where I am today.”

Father Sinua Phillips’ sport was basketball and his background helped his daughter’s development on and off the field. Sinua Phillips was a star point guard from 1990-94 at University of Central Florida and reached the NCAA post-season in 1994. He holds the single-season and career records for assists and is the only UCF player to top both 1,000 points and 500 assists.

“What I love about softball is how it has made me become a stronger individual on and off the field,” Mia Phillips said. “I’ve gained better confidence, discipline and leadership. With this I’ve also learned that it is ok to fail in the sport and in life and when you do, the only thing to do is accept it, keep your head down and work harder.”

Given the costs of the sport, especially in travel ball, Phillips expressed gratitude that her parents made that available for her.

She adds thanks to her coaches. In her younger days, they included Jimmy Bowden on South San Jose Quicksilver and Joe Corona on the San Jose Lady Sharks. Later on, it was coach James Jimenez and during the school year, Barragan and the Hollister staff.

The 2024 Hollister team finished 22-5 and won the PCAL Gabilan Division title with a 13-1 record. In post-season play, the Balers reached the CCS semifinals and the NorCal first round.



“I think Emma (Gutierrez) and I are the best middle infield duo and it was so fun helping each other improve during practice while also having fun,” Phillips said. “One thing I loved about the team is our lineup was full of great hitters, such as Maddy Bermudez, Grace Peffley, Taylor Faga, Dominique Oliveira, Emma Gutierrez and so many more. Playing with the Balers was something I loved. I will forever remember every little thing from my years there.”

Now it’s time for the next step, college. Phillips received recruiting interest from many schools. At the very beginning of the NCAA-mandated recruitment period, she talked with coach Spencer, took an official visit and soon committed.

“I loved everything about the university,” Phillips said. “I was so excited and couldn’t stop smiling because the dream of playing in college was finally coming true. Along with playing great softball, I was also getting a great education. I have chosen to major in Architecture, but I am highly thinking of switching to Business.”