good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
63.5 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
January 26, 2023
Article Search
ESSENTIAL WORKERS Farmworkers in San Benito County and beyond have continued to work in the fields since the pandemic started, increasing their risk of exposure and illness, according to public officials.
NewsAgricultureLocal NewsCommunityFeatured

USDA announces agriculture grant program

Applications encouraged from smaller farms and ranches

By: Staff Report
13
1

The U.S. Department of Agriculture this week announced the availability of $72.9 million through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program to fund “innovative projects designed to support the expanding specialty crop sector and explore new market opportunities for U.S. food and agricultural products,” according to the USDA. 

The federal department’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) is accepting applications for the grant program until May 1. Through the block grant program, AMS will issue noncompetitive grants to state departments of agriculture or equivalent in all 50 U.S. states and territories. The program aims to fund projects that enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops and support specialty crop growers through marketing, education and research, according to a press release from the USDA. 

Specialty crops include fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture and nursery crops (including floriculture)—many of which are abundant in San Benito County. According to the county farm bureau, about 69% of San Benito’s commercial agriculture production is vegetable and row crops; 15% is fruit and nut crops; and 15% is field crops.

SCBGP funds are allocated to U.S. states and territories based on a formula that considers both specialty crop acreage and production value. The program is funded through the 2018 Farm Bill.

“This continued funding for specialty crop block grants will help states and territories pinpoint local needs of their specialty crop sectors and support producers which will in turn increase the availability of specialty crops throughout the nation,” said USDA Marketing and Regulatory Programs Under Secretary Jenny Lester Moffitt. “Since 2006 when the program began, USDA has invested more than $1 billion through these block grants to fund nearly 12,000 projects that increased the long-term competitiveness of the specialty crop industry and created new and better markets for specialty crop producers selling both in the U.S. and abroad.” 

AMS encourages applications that serve smaller farms and ranches, new and beginning farmers and ranchers, underserved producers, veteran producers and/or underserved communities, says the press release. Interested applicants can apply directly through their state departments of agriculture. In California, potential applicants are encouraged to contact Kristi Duprey of the state’s Department of Food and Agriculture, at 916.296.8612 or [email protected]

Applications from states and territories must be submitted electronically through www.grants.gov. Applications will be accepted until 11:59pm ET on May 1. The Request for Applications (RFA) is posted on the AMS SCBGP webpage at tinyurl.com/mrycj52n

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

High School Sports

Hollister girls basketball takes control as it goes for a second straight league championship

Emanuel Lee -
After a huge week in which it beat its...
Business

San Benito eligible for electric vehicle charger rebates

Staff Report -
A $30 million incentive project is underway to help...
Business

Local Scene: Academic honors; hire licensed contractors

Staff Report -
Baer named to Dean’s List Alexandria Baer, of Hollister, earned...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
272FollowersFollow
1,097FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Hollister girls basketball takes control as it goes for a second...

tesla model 3 supercharger gilroy premium outlets

San Benito eligible for electric vehicle charger rebates