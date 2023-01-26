San Benito eligible for electric vehicle charger rebates

A $30 million incentive project is underway to help businesses, nonprofits, public agencies and tribes fund the installation of electric vehicle chargers in disadvantaged and low-income communities across the state.

San Benito is on the list of 30 counties where such parties are eligible for the program, which is funded by the California Energy Commission, according to a press release.

The Golden State Priority Project, a part of the California Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Project (CALeVIP), is the first state initiative to focus exclusively on high-power fast chargers in lower-income communities, says the press release from the Center for Sustainable Energy. Rebates are available for project sites in eastern and central counties in California.

“CALeVIP is designed to deploy charging infrastructure swiftly and equitably to make sure drivers feel confident they can refuel their electric cars, and that need is especially critical in rural and low-income communities,” said CEC Commissioner Patty Monahan. “This new batch of funds will help fill the gap in those areas where we know charging is needed the most to bring the benefits of clean transportation to all Californians.”

The new funding arrives as zero emission vehicle sales continue to climb in California. Such sales currently account for about 19% of all new car sales, says the press release.

According to the Center for Sustainable Energy—CALeVIP’s administrator—rebates for eligible fast charger equipment may equal up to 50% of the project’s total costs, or up to $100,000 based on charger capacities.

For detailed rebate project information, visit the Golden State Priority Project’s website at tinyurl.com/yc8d65eb.

Additional incentives for fast chargers and Level 2 EV chargers are also available in many counties throughout the state under other CALeVIP projects. Funding is available for installations both in and outside of disadvantaged and low-income communities. Projects with available funds can be viewed at calevip.org/find-project.

Additional counties in the Golden State Priority Project include Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Monterey and San Luis Obispo.