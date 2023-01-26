Local Scene: Academic honors; hire licensed contractors

Baer named to Dean’s List

Alexandria Baer, of Hollister, earned Dean’s List distinction for the Fall 2022 semester, one of more than 330 undergraduate students to be recognized.

The Dean’s List comprises undergraduate students who meet requirements in the Colleges of Arts and Science and Professional Schools. All full-time admitted undergraduate students are eligible for the Dean’s List. To be included on the dean’s list, students must have successfully completed at least 12 credit hours with at least a 3.5-grade point average for the semester.

Central Coast wins $1M for broadband expansion

The Monterey Bay Economic Partnership (MBEP) has secured a $1 million California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) broadband development grant to support the Central Coast Broadband Consortium (CCBC)’s efforts to expand broadband in Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito counties, says a press release. The grant is funded by the California Advanced Services Fund (CASF) Rural and Urban Regional Broadband Consortia Account, which announced $10.3 million in grants to consortia projects in California.

The grant will be disbursed over five years and is the largest funded proposal among the 15 projects selected statewide, says the press release from MBEP.

MBEP serves as executive director for the broadband development organization and was the lead author on the grant acquisition.

“Access to adequate and affordable broadband service continues to be an issue of equity and economic development for our region,” said MBEP President & CEO Tahra Goraya. “Broadband must be recognized as an essential utility. We are proud to partner with CCBC to advance the broadband goals of our region.”

Spring rehearsals start Jan. 30

Oriana Chorale will start rehearsals for the Spring Season concerts on Jan. 30 at Christ Fellowship Church, 2066 San Benito Street. Rehearsals are from 7-9pm. All singers are welcome. No auditions are required.

Board declares emergency

The San Benito County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 17 adopted a resolution declaring a state of emergency due to the recent winter storms, which displaced numerous local families and businesses due to flooding and other weather-related damage.

A staff report from the county states, “During the month of January, multiple mandatory evacuations (occurred) in the areas of Lovers Lane, San Felipe Road from CA 156 to County line, Lake Road, and Dunnville Estates with portions of Shore Road from San Felipe Road to Frazier Lake Road.

“The 2023 Storm has caused flooding, road washouts, and power outages throughout San Benito County and, more specifically, parts of our northern county areas.

“The Board of Supervisors ratified the State of Emergency at the Board of Supervisors meeting on January 17, 2023; the emergency is still an active incident. This action will allow the County to request disaster assistance funding under the California Disaster Assistance Act to assist with public infrastructure repairs due to the storm event that are beyond the County’s ability to fund. The County is currently assessing damages from the events that are currently transpiring.

“While the emergency began on January 4, 2023, the emergency is currently ongoing. The County still has an active Evacuation Warning for the areas of Lovers Lane, Lake Road, Dunnville Estates and portions of Shore Road from San Felipe Road to Frazier Lake Road. Due to the atmospheric storm events, it is expected damages cost will escalate as they are assessed.”

For more local 2023 Storm related information, visit www.cosb.us/storminfo.

Small businesses may be eligible for tax relief

Some California small business owners affected by the winter storms that have battered the West Coast over the last three weeks will be eligible for emergency tax relief, state officials said Jan. 18.

Owners of small businesses that have dealt with storm-related issues like flooding and power outages will have their interest and penalties waived if they miss their original tax due date, according to the state’s Tax and Fee Administration.

The waiver applies to small business owners with tax due dates between Jan. 4, 2023, and Jan. 31, 2023.

“Help is available for California businesses,” state Department of Tax and Fee Administration Director Nick Maduros said in a statement. “If you cannot file or make a payment on time because of the storms, please reach out to us, and we can offer some relief.”

Eligible business owners can request tax relief at the Department of Tax and Fee Administration’s website at https://www.cdtfa.ca.gov, by mail to the CDTFA, in person at one of the agency’s field offices or by phone by calling 800.400.7115.

Business owners can also contact the agency to update account information and request replacement copies of state tax records.

CSLB urges homeowners to hire licensed contractors for storm repairs

The Contractors State License Board (CSLB) is reminding homeowners to use licensed contractors for any construction repairs above $500. After a disaster, CSLB’s mission is to help ensure unlicensed or unscrupulous contractors do not take advantage of consumers, according to a press release from the CSLB.

Homeowners are encouraged to use CSLB’s Find My Licensed Contractor feature, at https://tinyurl.com/2p972sxe, to build personalized lists of licensed contractors in their area. They should always check all contractors’ license numbers on the CSLB website (https://tinyurl.com/2kk2twdd) and check each contractor’s pocket license to confirm the person representing the construction business is listed as personnel of record on the license, says the press release. A CSLB-issued state license is required for any construction job of $500 or more (labor and/or materials).

“Disaster survivors take a huge risk when they hire unlicensed contractors,” said CSLB Registrar David Fogt. “Most are not properly insured and likely don’t have the skills or knowledge to perform the work.”

CSLB offers a designated Disaster Help Center section online, at https://www.cslb.ca.gov/disaster, which provides publications that can be downloaded or ordered. These include “Debris Removal and Construction Scams,” “After a Disaster, Don’t Get Scammed,” and “What You Should Know Before Hiring a Contractor.”

In addition, information can be requested by calling CSLB’s Disaster Hotline, 800.962.1125, staffed Monday through Friday from 8am to 5pm, or via the automated assistance line, 800.321.CSLB (2752).