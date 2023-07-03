Hollister School District invites applicants for trustee vacancy

The Hollister School District is looking to fill a vacancy on the Board of Trustees due to a resignation.

The district will interview and select a new trustee for Area 1 as a provisional appointment due to a trustee’s recent resignation.

The deadline to submit an application is noon July 17, says a press release from Hollister School District. Applicants will be invited to a public interview during the regular Board of Trustees meeting at 6pm July 25. The board plans to make its provisional appointment following the interviews.

For interested applicants, five Areas make up the Hollister School District boundaries. Area 1 encompasses the north-central portion of the district.

Anyone with additional questions can call the district office at 831.630.6300.