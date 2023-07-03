good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
69.9 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
July 3, 2023
Article Search
Area 1 of the Hollister School District is seeking applicants to represent the district on its board of trustees. Area 1 is the northern-central district pictured in yellow in the map above. Image Courtesy of Hollister School District
NewsBusinessLocal NewsSchoolsCommunityFeatured

Hollister School District invites applicants for trustee vacancy

By: Staff Report
16
0

The Hollister School District is looking to fill a vacancy on the Board of Trustees due to a resignation. 

The district will interview and select a new trustee for Area 1 as a provisional appointment due to a trustee’s recent resignation. 

The deadline to submit an application is noon July 17, says a press release from Hollister School District. Applicants will be invited to a public interview during the regular Board of Trustees meeting at 6pm July 25. The board plans to make its provisional appointment following the interviews. 

For interested applicants, five Areas make up the Hollister School District boundaries. Area 1 encompasses the north-central portion of the district. 

Anyone with additional questions can call the district office at 831.630.6300. 

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

Letter: Magnificent people of Hollister

submitted -
Clearly, we are all living in a stressful, difficult...
Agriculture

Robert Rivas sworn in as California Assembly speaker

Staff Report -
It’s a day that seemed like it might not...
Business

Local Scene: Academic honors; digital divide survey

Staff Report -
Watkins graduates from Shenandoah University Branden Watkins, of Hollister, was...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
273FollowersFollow
1,079FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Letter: Magnificent people of Hollister

Robert Rivas sworn in as California Assembly speaker