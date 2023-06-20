It’s rodeo time

The 89th annual San Benito County Saddle Horse Show and Rodeo is slated to take place this weekend, June 23-25, at Bolado Park in Tres Pinos.

The three-day event features not only traditional rodeo events that are staples of the long-running festivities that promote the county’s deep agricultural heritage, it also includes live musical performances, Cowboy BBQ Dinner and Auction, wine and beer tasting and the Saddle Horse Museum.

Free events during rodeo weekend include the daily Team Roping eliminations and the Western Art & Equipment Show, according to the rodeo’s website.

Rodeo festivities began earlier this month as participants and organizers have built up to the three-day show at Bolado Park. The Miss San Benito Rodeo Contest took place June 3.

June 17 was the annual Saddle Horse Show Downtown Parade, which took place on San Benito Street in Hollister. Dozens of parade entrants included horseback riders, ranch operators, tractor drivers, school groups, marching bands, public safety representatives, local clubs and public officials.

The San Benito County Saddle Horse Show & Rodeo began in 1929 “as a weekend of fun and challenge for hard-working cowboys and ranch hands,” says the rodeo website.

“Organized by a group of local businessmen, community leaders and prominent ranchers, the rodeo has operated every year for generations except for four years during World War II,” the site continues. “The show started with 25 original directors, and today that number still oversees the yearly show and day-to-day operation of the Association.”

Tickets for rodeo weekend cost $15 for adults and $10 for children, and can be purchased on the rodeo’s website, sanbenitocountyrodeo.com.

Bolado Park is located at 9000 Airline Highway in Tres Pinos.

Many of the entrants in the June 17 Saddle Horse Show Parade made their way along the procession route on horseback. Photo: Chris Mora

Members of the Hollister High School softball team celebrated their recent NorCal championship in the June 17 Saddle Horse Show Parade. Photo: Chris Mora

The Monterey Viejo chapter of E Clampus Vitus pauses for a photo under the City of Hollister’s new sign during the June 17 Saddle Horse Show Parade. Photo: Chris Mora

Agriculture and livestock—central to San Benito County’s heritage—are always the theme at the Saddle Horse Show Parade, which took place this year on June 17 in downtown Hollister. Photo: Chris Mora