Hollister police to honor fallen officers with public, countywide tribute May 14

At 11am today, Hollister Police and other public safety agencies in San Benito County will pay a public tribute to law enforcement officers in California who died in the line of duty in 2020.

A socially distanced gathering will take place at the end of Prospect Avenue 11am May 14, but Hollister Police Chief Carlos Reynoso said the tribute will be heard far and wide as names of fallen officers will be read over the radio and patrol vehicles will blast their sirens before beginning a moment of silence.

Reynoso sent out the following details by email on May 13:

(On Friday, May 14) Hollister Police, San Benito County Sheriff’s Office and all of the public Safety officers from Hollister and San Benito County will take a moment to remember the brave men and women in California Law Enforcement who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty in 2020.

We have invited several public safety agencies to meet starting at 11 am at the south end of Prospect Avenue as well as at our fire departments and at the jail. At noon tomorrow there will be a broadcast over the radio of the names of the fallen officers and then the sirens will wail in our community; followed by a moment of silence and then the patrol cars will quietly leave to go back to work. There will be no speeches because this is about the fallen officers. The idea is for our entire community to hear the sirens at the same time and take a moment to remember those that paid the ultimate price.

You are welcomed to join us at Prospect Avenue for the short memorial tribute.

We encourage everyone to bring their masks and to adhere to social distancing standards.