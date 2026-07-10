With collisions involving electric bicycles on the rise in Hollister, public safety officials are advising juvenile riders and their parents to get caught up on the rules of the road, and to follow them whether on two wheels or four.

On June 29, the Hollister Police Department responded to the third collision in less than a week involving a motor vehicle and an e-bike. A 20-year-old rider suffered severe injuries and was airlifted to a trauma center, Hollister Police said in a press release.

“Tragically, all three crashes resulted in injuries to the rider, and all three involved violations of the California Vehicle Code,” Hollister Police said. “While today’s rider was an adult, many of the riders we contact and investigate are juveniles.”

The press release added that police officials are asking parents and guardians to “help keep our community safe” by talking with their children about the rules of the road. Bicyclists and e-bikers are required to follow the same traffic laws as vehicles, and Hollister Police emphasized the following safety rules and precautions:

• Always wear a properly fitted helmet

• Ride only e-bikes that are legal to operate on public roadways

• Obey traffic laws, traffic signals and stop signs

• Stay alert and avoid distractions while riding.

The police advisory included an infographic that includes photos of the different types of e-bikes—Class 1, 2 and 3—and explains the differences among them. While driver’s licenses are not required for all three classes, state law says a rider must be age 16 or older to ride a Class 3 e-bike on public roadways.

Class 3 pedal-assist e-bikes can reach up to 28mph, while Class 1 and 2 can only reach up to 20mph, according to Hollister Police.

Electric motorized two-wheeled vehicles without pedals—such as electric motorcycles, mopeds and those similar to the Surron brand—require a driver’s license, registration, license plate, insurance and DOT-approved equipment.

“No one wants to make a phone call telling a family that their child has been seriously injured,” police added in the press release. “Our officers are committed to education and enforcement because our goal is simple: everyone gets home safely.”