Members of the Hollister Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9242 honored those who gave their all during two Memorial Day ceremonies at local cemeteries.

First, the veterans gathered at 9am May 26 at the IOOF Cemetery on Buena Vista Road. Raymond Lopez, senior vice commander of the Hollister VFW Post and an Iraq War veteran, placed an American flag in front of the grave of a veteran.

Then, Shari Stevenson, president of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, placed a wreath on a grave.

That was followed by George Nava, the incoming commander of American Legion Post 69, who also placed an American flag in front of the grave of a veteran.

Finally, nine members of the local post fired three shots into the air. This salute of three rifle volleys symbolizes the ultimate sacrifices made by the individual and is rooted in historical military traditions. Each volley is believed to represent duty, honor and country—the core values upheld by service members.

At 10am, the VFW conducted the same service at the Calvary Cemetery on Hillcrest Avenue.

Raymond Lopez, senior vice commander of the Hollister Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9242 and an Iraq War veteran, salutes after placing an American flag in front of the grave of a veteran during a Memorial Day service at the IOOF cemetery. Photo: Robert Airoldi