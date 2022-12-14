Hollister School District now hiring coaches

Are you interested in making a positive impact on local student-athletes while earning some money? The Hollister School District invites residents to submit applications for openings to coach afterschool sports programs.

The district is accepting applications for Season #1, which includes Girls Soccer and Boys Basketball programs running from Jan. 23 to March 24, 2023, and Season #2 sports that include Co-Ed Volleyball and Co-Ed Track & Field from April 10-June 2, 2023, says a press release from Hollister School District.

Members of the general public are encouraged to apply. No experience is necessary, and first-time coaches are welcome. Coaches earn a $1,079.38 stipend, says the press release.

The Hollister School District will cover all costs for the required T.B. test, CPR training and fingerprinting.

Do you know a friend, family member or member of the community who may be interested? Refer them to this information and application process.

Residents should apply through the contact information below or let acquaintances know how to do so.

To apply, contact Kate Zarubi at [email protected] or call 831.630.6300, ext. 345.