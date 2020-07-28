The Hollister School District will expand its services when it comes to feeding children during the difficult transition of the distance learning model.

The district announced July 27 in a newsletter that the wildly successful Monday MealDay program, which launched four months ago, will continue with Monday MealDay while students remain at home getting a distance education.

According to the district, they recently surveyed more than 500 parents to gauge their level of support for the Monday MealDay program. Superintendent Diego Ochoa said they received a 97 percent rate of parent support for the program.

“The one recommendation we received from many parents was to offer working parents a chance to pick up meals in the late afternoons,” he said.

The district will initiate evening food pickup beginning July 27 at Sunnyslope Elementary, 1475 Memorial Drive. Parents can drive up to campus to pick up five breakfasts and five lunches for each child between 3:30pm to 7pm.

The program has served more than 600,000 meals since March and the district will continue to serve meals at all sites.

“Our community owes a debt of gratitude to the men and women that work in our Nutrition Services department,” Ochoa said. “Their leader, Ann Pennington, is an exceptional leader in the field.”

For more information, please contact Superintendent Diego Ochoa at [email protected]