Confirmed deaths now at three in San Benito County

The number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise in San Benito County including a local death count that is now at three, according to county officials.

As of July 28, 31 new cases were reported, which now makes it 584 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the county. Confirmed cases include patients who have since recovered and those who are deceased.

The data from San Benito County Public Health Services’ latest community newsletter shows that 8,475 patients have been tested for the novel coronavirus locally. Of these, 7,864 have tested negative and 515 patients have recovered.

Of the 584 positive cases of Covid-19, 76 patients are in the 0-17 age group; 328 are in the 18-49 age group; 126 are in the 50-64; and 54 are age 65 or older.

In California, there have been 466,550 total cases reported, and 8,518 deaths from Covid-19.