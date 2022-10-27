good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
Hollister resident Meztli Zambrano’s new album, “Naked,” is available on streaming platforms. Contributed photo
FeaturedNewsLocal News

Hollister singer-songwriter releases first album

By: Staff Report
15
0

Hollister native Meztli Zambrano last week announced the release of her latest music album, “Naked,” which the artist described as “the story of heartbreak.”

Zambrano is an independent singer-songwriter who has previously released three singles. Her inaugural album comes behind the July release of her hit single, “IWYB!” 

“Naked” follows the journey of love and heartbreak from beginning to end. The four-track EP penned by Zambrano is inspired by feelings of love, fear, turmoil, vulnerability and tears, says a press release. “Naked” presents listeners with the chance to take a magical journey of emotion alongside Zambrano. 

In “Naked,” Zambrano reveals to listeners real emotion, exemplified by “thoughtful lyrical stylings and soulful voice.” The EP—written to be enjoyed in order of its track listings—tells the story of love through its initial track, “With You.” Zambrano then takes listeners through the feelings of torture and of love lost through the emotionally raw “Yesterday.” 

Zambrano said the album and songwriting are based on her own personal experiences with “love and heartbreak.” 

“I lived it first hand,” Zambrano told the Free Lance. “It’s a collection of my innermost thoughts, a diary of my heart.”

Zambrano was born and raised in Hollister, where she was home schooled. She grew up with a passion for music, and became enthusiastic about songwriting after taking classes at Gavilan College. 

She moved to Los Angeles for college, where she attended Azusa Pacific University and studied commercial music. 

Her career as an independent artist launched in May with her debut single “AYAYAY!” 

Now age 24, Zambrano makes Hollister her full-time home again. 

Music by Meztli Zambrano is available on all platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify, Youtube, Amazon Music, and more. 

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Support Local Journalism
