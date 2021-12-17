good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
52.3 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
December 16, 2021
Article Search
A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Dec. 10 for the new Hospital Road bridge that will re-open traffic across the San Benito River. The crossing has been closed to the public since 2004. (Chris Mora/Special to the Free Lance)
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Hospital Road Bridge reopens for public access

Crossing had been closed since 2004

By: Staff Report
8
0

After several years of closure and detours, local residents can now drive across the San Benito River with the completion of the Hospital Road Bridge.  

The San Benito County Board of Supervisors held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Dec. 10 to celebrate the grand reopening of the bridge. The crossing has been closed to the public since 2004.

Supervisor Bob Tiffany along with Assembly Member Robert Rivas were in attendance for some special remarks. 

According to Tiffany, the Hospital Road Bridge Low Water Crossing Replacement Project was aimed to realign Hospital Road. It also replaced the low water crossing with a new bridge spanning across the San Benito River.

The goal is to provide safe public access for both existing and future residential or commercial properties, according to Tiffany. He said the new bridge will also improve emergency vehicle response times in the area. 

The structure itself is a 620-foot-long, cast-in-place, post-tensioned box girder bridge that provides two 12-foot-wide travel lanes and two 5-foot-wide shoulders. 

Tiffany said the project cost was approximately $11 million and funded under the Highway Bridge Program, which was administered by the Federal Highway Administration. 

The project team included MNS Engineers Inc., Granite Construction and the County of San Benito Resource Management Agency.

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Economy

Migration to CA slowed 38% during pandemic

Staff Report -
While some California residents opted to leave the state...
Local News

Highway 1 remains closed due to rock slides near Big Sur

Staff Report -
Caltrans will keep Highway 1 closed longer than anticipated...
Letters

Letter to the editor: City Council scrooges easily forget

submitted -
Re: Council questions ARPA priorities.  12/10/21 How easily we forget!...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Migration to CA slowed 38% during pandemic

Highway 1 remains closed due to rock slides near Big Sur