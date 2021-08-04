good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
76.3 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
August 5, 2021
Article Search
NewsCrimeFeaturedLocal News

Hollister: Two arrested on suspicion of auto burglary

Men allegedly connected to string of recent break-ins

By: Staff Report
107
0

Hollister Police arrested two young men on suspicion of burglary and other offenses after they were seen breaking into vehicles, authorities said.

About 12:55am Aug. 3, two men were seen trying to break into a vehicle near the 300 block of Third Street, Hollister Police said in a press release. The owner of the vehicle frightened the suspects away by activating the panic button on the car.

Jimmy Santos Delarosa

The victim noticed Officer Jose Ornelas nearby, and notified him of the attempted break-in, police said. Ornelas “tracked down” and arrested two suspects in the area of Monterey Street and Briggs Alley. The men were identified as Jimmy Santos Delarosa, 20, of Hollister, and Luke Garcia, 18, of Modesto, police said.

While the suspects were detained, police received a report of another vehicle burglary that occurred minutes earlier on North Sally Street, according to police. The victim in that incident reported that two young men, matching the description of those detained, had broken a car window and ransacked the property inside. They were last seen running toward Third Street.

Luke Garcia

Delarosa was arrested on suspicion of burglary, conspiracy, loitering, possession of burglary tools and tampering with a vehicle, according to police. Garcia was booked on suspicion of burglary, conspiracy, loitering, possession of burglary tools, tampering with a vehicle and carrying a switchblade knife.

Upon further investigation, police found evidence that may connect both suspects to about 10 previous auto burglaries that occurred early in the morning Aug. 1, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case can call Ornelas at the Hollister Police Department at 831.636.4330. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the WeTip hotline at 800-78-CRIME.

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

Hollister Basketball Club driven by fundamentals and all-out effort

Emanuel Lee -
David Kaplansky started the Hollister Basketball Club (HBC) two...
Gavilan College

Gavilan College football team looks to buck history

Emanuel Lee -
From a numbers standpoint, Covid was not kind to...
Local News

City council tables decision on ‘thin blue line’ flag

Erik Chalhoub -
The Hollister City Council delayed its decision on flying...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
Upcoming Events
Submit an Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Hollister Basketball Club driven by fundamentals and all-out effort

Gavilan College football team looks to buck history