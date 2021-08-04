Hollister: Two arrested on suspicion of auto burglary

Hollister Police arrested two young men on suspicion of burglary and other offenses after they were seen breaking into vehicles, authorities said.

About 12:55am Aug. 3, two men were seen trying to break into a vehicle near the 300 block of Third Street, Hollister Police said in a press release. The owner of the vehicle frightened the suspects away by activating the panic button on the car.

Jimmy Santos Delarosa

The victim noticed Officer Jose Ornelas nearby, and notified him of the attempted break-in, police said. Ornelas “tracked down” and arrested two suspects in the area of Monterey Street and Briggs Alley. The men were identified as Jimmy Santos Delarosa, 20, of Hollister, and Luke Garcia, 18, of Modesto, police said.

While the suspects were detained, police received a report of another vehicle burglary that occurred minutes earlier on North Sally Street, according to police. The victim in that incident reported that two young men, matching the description of those detained, had broken a car window and ransacked the property inside. They were last seen running toward Third Street.

Luke Garcia

Delarosa was arrested on suspicion of burglary, conspiracy, loitering, possession of burglary tools and tampering with a vehicle, according to police. Garcia was booked on suspicion of burglary, conspiracy, loitering, possession of burglary tools, tampering with a vehicle and carrying a switchblade knife.

Upon further investigation, police found evidence that may connect both suspects to about 10 previous auto burglaries that occurred early in the morning Aug. 1, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case can call Ornelas at the Hollister Police Department at 831.636.4330. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the WeTip hotline at 800-78-CRIME.