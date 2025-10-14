The Hollister volleyball team is back in gear. After a rebuilding season with a young team that missed the playoffs, the Balers are back in the thick of the turbulent waters of the competitive Pacific Coast Athletic League, Gabilan Division.

Led by six-rotation outside hitter Daniela Orsetti, sophomore hitter Diana Martinez Ruiz, setter Trixie Rizon and libero Izabella Rodriguez, Hollister is 8-8 overall and 2-4 in Gabilan play.

The competitive loop is led by powerhouses Salinas and Pacific Grove, with Carmel right there. The Balers are a step back, in the mix with Palma, King City, Santa Catalina and Monte Vista Christian. On any given evening, one of those will rise up and knock off another.

“We have strong senior leaders and a corps of nine returnees,” Hollister coach Lisa Becerra said. “They know the culture and they enforce the culture.”

Hollister had solid years from 2021-23, with league finishes of second, fourth and fourth respectively, and playoff appearances each time. Last year’s team finished just 8-20 overall, 4-10 in Gabilan action, and missed the post-season. The Balers are back now.

“Our wins have come when we play with energy,” Orsetti said. “Against smaller teams, we can bang balls. We play scrappy and get some kills.”

Orsetti can finish plays with big swings, deft tips, deep crosses into seams, roll shots and everything in between. Martinez Ruiz and Carlie Rowen are strong up front.

Reilly Haertel and Aubree Barragan are solid in the middle. Rizon, who learned from star setter Christina Cunningham last year, has taken over that key role.

Rodriguez gets plenty of help in the back with the athletic Orsetti and Martinez Ruiz, along with Defensive Specialist contributions from Daisy Oropeza and Elizabeth Walters. Depth is provided with Katelyn Matteson, Kiyah Chavez and Bre Lamas.

“We use our pins, Daniela and Diana,” coach Becerra said. “Out of the front and out of the back row. They can hit, even against double blocks. It speaks to their athleticism and their grit. Dani is a six-rotation player. She’s definitely the most competitive player on the team. She brings passion. She is a leader both on the court and vocally.”

Martinez Ruiz is a bit undersized for a front-row hitter but has a great vertical and fast arm swing that enables her to deliver kills.

“She’s just a sophomore,” Becerra said. “When she comes into her own, she’s going to be even more of a force. Her game IQ is growing. Trixie was behind Christina last year and she has a lot of potential.”



Hollister began this year’s slate with wins over North Monterey County, Pajaro Valley and Aptos, the latter in a five-set donnybrook over a coastal power. Later wins have included tournament triumphs against Christopher, Seaside and Santa Teresa.

In league play, Hollister dumped MVC 25-16, 22-25, 25-16, 25-21, King City 25-12, 25-13, 26-24 and most recently decisioned Palma in four sets on Oct. 2.

“I’m pleased with my team,” Becerra said. “We’re a little young and inexperienced. We have good athletes, though some without club volleyball experience. They have the talent and they are learning.”

The Carmel Padres were a tough foe in their own gym back on Sept. 24. The hosts won in a sweep but the Balers took positive messages away from their competitiveness, along with some ideas for future success.

In the first set, Orsetti scored kills with a seam shot, a blast from the back row and a quick rip down the line. Her four kills kept the Balers close. The tally was just 17-14 in favor of Carmel before the Padres closed the set.

In the second set, Orsetti continued to lead the attack, with Martinez Ruiz helping out and also delivering three superb aces from the serving line. Carmel maintained a small lead most of the way, leading 14-12 and 24-20 and then winning on an attack that rolled off the top of the net.

“For the most part, we hung in there,” Becerra said. “We’re competing. I’m pleased we’re getting better. Carmel’s a tough opponent. Against King City and MVC, we stayed in system more. We ran our offense the way it was meant.”

Afterward, Becerra noted how the Padres’ success included aggressive serving. When Hollister struggled a bit in serve receive, it became challenging to run an effective offense and for Rizon to find options among the hitters. Additionally, Carmel provided a big block at the net.

“We’re scrappy but they’re tough,” Martinez Ruiz said. “But we’ll be good this season.”

Serve receive will be key. If the Balers can provide multiple points of attack, the outsides will not have to face double blocks as often. It will also open up opportunities for the middle hitters.

“We’re a young team and we’re getting better,” Becerra said. “We want to give these top teams a run for their money. We’ll get Salinas and Carmel at home in the second half.”

Hollister’s Trixie Rizon sets the ball against Monte Vista on Sept. 6. Photo: Chris Mora