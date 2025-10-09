Central California Alliance for Health this week announced the launch of TotalCare, a Medicare Advantage plan that is also a dual-eligible special needs plan. The plan offers all-in-one care for those eligible for Medi-Cal and Medicare, and is available for people in San Benito, Santa Cruz, Merced, Mariposa and Monterey counties.

Enrollment in TotalCare starts Oct. 15, with coverage beginning Jan. 1, 2026, says a press release from the alliance. To be eligible, individuals must be enrolled in Medicare parts A and B, and have Medi-Cal through the alliance.

“Launching TotalCare reflects our ongoing commitment to making health care easier to access,” said Michael Schrader, CEO of the alliance. “By bringing Medicare and Medi-Cal benefits under one umbrella, we can help coordinate care seamlessly and provide additional support to those who need it most.”

Coverage includes $0 copays for doctor and hospital visits, no plan premiums or coverage gaps, low- or no-cost prescription drugs and extra benefits like enhanced vision care, a flexible spending card to purchase over-the-counter health items, access to fitness programs and worldwide ER/urgent care coverage, says the press release.

The Annual Enrollment Period is Oct. 15-Dec. 7. For more information about eligibility and enrollment, visit thealliance.health/totalcare or call 833.530.9015 (TTY: 800.735.2929, Dial 711).