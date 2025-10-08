Families and visitors from throughout the region spent their weekend Oct. 3-5 at the San Benito County Fair, enjoying live entertainment, amusement park rides, games, a truck pull, an antique car show, food and cold drinks.

A highlight of the weekend at Bolado Park Event Center in Tres Pinos was the junior livestock auction on Oct. 4. Local students raised 312 animals in preparation for the annual auction at the fairgrounds, and have raised more than $1 million, according to San Benito County Fair spokesperson Katie Marzullo.

The fair also featured a “Tribute to Heroes” ceremony on Oct. 5, in which fair goers honored military members, veterans and first responders. Local quilters created a handcrafted quilt to gift to veterans.

Exhibition halls throughout the fairgrounds featured baked goods, preserved foods, textiles, arts and crafts and more. Live performances during the three-day fair included The Outlaw Mariachi, The Junebugs, Kelly McDonald Duo, Hillia Hula Hoop Extraordinaire and Grupo Carisma Mexicano.

Fair goers ride bumper cars at the San Benito County Fair Oct. 4. Photo: Chris Mora

Local quilters made a handcrafted quilt that they gifted to veterans at the San Benito County Fair. Photo: Chris Mora

A young attendee at the San Benito County Fair enjoys the rides at Bolado Park Event Center Oct. 4. Photo: Chris Mora

Fair goers enjoyed a variety of games and activities Oct. 4 at the San Benito County Fair. Photo: Chris Mora

A competitor in the Oct. 4 chili pepper eating contest pauses for a sip of milk at the San Benito County Fair. Photo: Chris Mora