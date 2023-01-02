Hollister welcomes first baby of 2023

The New Year brought a new addition to the Espinoza Briody family in Hollister and the First Baby of the New Year to Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital.

Catriona Espinoza Briody and Jorge Espinoza welcomed their baby girl, Cassidy, at 7:11am on Jan. 1, according to Hazel Hawkins. Cassidy weighed in at 7 pounds, 2 ounces, is 19 inches long, and was delivered by Dr. Bob Peng, OB/GYN.

The couple was excited that their daughter had the distinction of being the First Baby of the New Year at HHMH.

“She was definitely a New Year’s surprise; she wasn’t due until Jan. 22,” said Espinoza Briody, who was in labor for two hours. “We called the hospital around 5am and got there just before 6am and she arrived at 7:11am.”

Cassidy is the first child for the new parents.

The couple was pleased when the staff in the hospital’s Maternal Child unit presented them with a gift basket and gift certificates to celebrate the occasion, according to hospital staff. The new parents described the nursing staff as “really helpful and kind.”

“We had a great experience and the nurses are all very lovely,” said Espinoza Briody.

Hazel Hawkins Interim CEO Mary Casillas added, “It is always an honor for a hospital to welcome the first baby of a New Year. On behalf of Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital, we wish the Espinoza Briody family a wonderful 2023!”