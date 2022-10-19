good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
October 18, 2022
Hollister High School’s marching band proceeds up San Benito Street through downtown Hollister during the Oct. 13 Homecoming Parade. Photo: Chris Mora
FeaturedNewsLocal NewsSchools

Home sweet homecoming

Festivities lead up to victory over Alisal High

By: Staff Report
Hollister High School’s Homecoming weekend was full of events and festivities, capped off with the Haybalers’ 47-0 rout of Alisal High’s football team at Andy Hardin Stadium Oct. 14. 

Homecoming Week began on campus with themed dress-up days, lunchtime activities and a Friday homecoming rally, according to school staff. 

On the afternoon of Oct. 13, the whole community got to join the fun with the school’s homecoming parade through downtown Hollister. The procession lineup consisted almost entirely of HHS students, representing their respective teams, clubs, organizations, friends and families. 

The football team’s victory over Alisal High Friday night improved the Haybalers to 4-4 overall and 2-2 in the Pacific Coast Athletic League’s Gabilan Division. Hollister averaged 9.7 yards per play while limiting Alisal to just 132 yards of total offense. The Balers took a commanding 33-0 lead into halftime as Abel Galindo hooked up with Savion Loza for touchdowns of 53 and 11 yards. 

Galindo also had a 1-yard rushing TD in the first half and a 30-yard TD pass to Isaiha Molina. Jayden Pritchett provided a highlight-reel moment when he returned an interception 88 yards for a score in the third quarter. 

Diego Villapando capped the scoring with a 16-yard run in the fourth. Brayden Watkins rushed for 112 yards on 11 carries to continue his stellar play of late. Hollister plays host to Santa Cruz on Oct. 21. 

During halftime, Mixtly Ortiz was crowned Hollister High’s Homecoming Queen, and Tomas Gomez was honored as Homecoming King. 

Sports editor Emanuel Lee contributed to this report. 

The Balers cheer squad is pictured on one of the floats in the Oct. 13 Homecoming Parade through downtown Hollister. Photo: Chris Mora
The Hollister High School Color Guard makes their way through the Oct. 13 Homecoming Parade in downtown Hollister. Photo: Chris Mora
Hollister High School football players pause for a photo during the Oct. 13 homecoming parade. Photo: Chris Mora
Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

