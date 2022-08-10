good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
76.1 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
August 10, 2022
Article Search
Representatives from Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital spoke at a Tele-Town Hall last Friday.
NewsBusinessEconomyHealthFeaturedLocal News

Hospital warns Anthem PPO members may soon be ‘out-of-network’

Hazel Hawkins officials say insurer has ‘refused’ to pay fair rate

By: Staff Report
4
0

Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital said in a statement that a major national and regional private health insurer is “refusing” to pay the Hollister hospital a fair price for health services. As a result, after Aug. 10, patients insured by Anthem Blue Cross Preferred Provider Organization policies might find themselves “out of network” at the local hospital, says the press release from Hazel Hawkins. 

Anthem PPO is one of the largest private health insurance companies in the nation, employing more members in California than any other insurance provider, says the press release from HHMH. But in recent negotiations that have been ongoing for nearly three years, Anthem PPO has declined to “align their payment (to HHMH) with the market rate.”

As a result, Anthem Blue Cross PPO has a deadline of Aug. 10 to propose a fair payment, according to HHMH. In the meantime, the hospital has notified Anthem PPO that HHMH has terminated its contract with the insurer. 

“We began negotiating for an appropriate market rate adjustment in 2020,” said Mark Robinson, HHMH Chief Financial Officer. “HHMH, the only hospital within 25 miles, is expected to provide care for Anthem PPO members at less than market rates.”

Anthem Blue Cross has not responded to a request for comment. 

According to a 2021 Kaiser Family Foundation report, the average premiums for family insurance coverage have risen faster than inflation over the last five years, the HHMH press release adds. 

In January, HHMH officials provided Anthem with a notice of contract termination, with the hope that an appropriate rate would be offered, the hospital continued.

“Unfortunately, a termination notice is the only tool we have to get Anthem’s attention,” said Steven M. Hannah, HHMH Chief Executive Officer. “Access to quality healthcare is a right for the communities we serve, yet our organization must advocate for the financial stability of our District. Anthem, like all other commercial payers, needs to provide market competitive reimbursement for the health care services rendered by Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital.”

The press release continues, “Ideally, Anthem will provide an appropriate rate increase and this situation will be rectified prior to Aug. 10, 2022. If Anthem cannot reach a financially equitable agreement with HHMH by Aug. 10, 2022, HHMH will no longer be a contracted provider with Anthem Blue Cross PPO. This means the care Anthem PPO members receive from HHMH will be out-of-network on Aug. 11, 2022.”

Local Anthem PPO members who are concerned about the impact on their healthcare services at HHMH can call the hospital at 831.205.5710, the press release adds. 

“HHMH officials stand ready to negotiate in earnest or take whatever other steps are necessary to receive appropriate reimbursement for the care we provide and being back in network for Anthem Blue Cross PPO members,” says the press release from HHMH. 

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Hollister Police investigate explosion that injured child

Staff Report -
Police are investigating an Aug. 5 explosion in Hollister...
Agriculture

Town Hall scheduled for Aug. 22 on landfill expansion

Staff Report -
San Benito County will host a town hall workshop...
Local News

Photos: Hollister celebrates 150th anniversary

Staff Report -
The City of Hollister closed out its summer-long 150th...

SOCIAL MEDIA

4,803FansLike
263FollowersFollow
1,124FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Hollister Police investigate explosion that injured child

Town Hall scheduled for Aug. 22 on landfill expansion