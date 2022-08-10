good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
76.1 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
August 10, 2022
Article Search
Paramedics place a victim of a Sierra Court explosion into a helicopter for treatment at a trauma center Aug. 5. Photo: Chris Mora
NewsCrimeHealthFeaturedLocal News

Hollister Police investigate explosion that injured child

Home contained numerous explosive devices, authorities say

By: Staff Report
2
0

Police are investigating an Aug. 5 explosion in Hollister that resulted in “life-threatening” injuries to a juvenile, according to authorities.

At about 5:40pm, Hollister Police, firefighters and paramedics responded to a report of an explosion causing injury to a minor on Sierra Court, says an Aug. 6 social media post from Hollister PD. The first arriving officer located a juvenile with major injuries.

The officer applied first aid to the victim, who was in critical condition, police said. The minor was later flown by helicopter to an area trauma center.

“Our thoughts are with their family as the long road to recovery begins,” says the social media post.

The victim is expected to survive, and was still at the hospital as of Aug. 6, according to authorities.

The police investigation found several homemade and improvised explosive devices inside the Sierra Court home, police said. One of the devices exploded unexpectedly, resulting in the injury to the child.

Authorities acquired a search warrant, and the Monterey County Bomb Squad was called in to assist in dismantling or destroying the remaining explosive devices.

The Monterey County Bomb Squad helped render the Aug. 5 scene safe with the help of a remote device. Photo: Chris Mora
Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Hospital warns Anthem PPO members may soon be ‘out-of-network’

Staff Report -
Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital said in a statement that...
Agriculture

Town Hall scheduled for Aug. 22 on landfill expansion

Staff Report -
San Benito County will host a town hall workshop...
Local News

Photos: Hollister celebrates 150th anniversary

Staff Report -
The City of Hollister closed out its summer-long 150th...

SOCIAL MEDIA

4,803FansLike
263FollowersFollow
1,124FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Hospital warns Anthem PPO members may soon be ‘out-of-network’

Town Hall scheduled for Aug. 22 on landfill expansion