Hollister Police investigate explosion that injured child

Police are investigating an Aug. 5 explosion in Hollister that resulted in “life-threatening” injuries to a juvenile, according to authorities.

At about 5:40pm, Hollister Police, firefighters and paramedics responded to a report of an explosion causing injury to a minor on Sierra Court, says an Aug. 6 social media post from Hollister PD. The first arriving officer located a juvenile with major injuries.

The officer applied first aid to the victim, who was in critical condition, police said. The minor was later flown by helicopter to an area trauma center.

“Our thoughts are with their family as the long road to recovery begins,” says the social media post.

The victim is expected to survive, and was still at the hospital as of Aug. 6, according to authorities.

The police investigation found several homemade and improvised explosive devices inside the Sierra Court home, police said. One of the devices exploded unexpectedly, resulting in the injury to the child.

Authorities acquired a search warrant, and the Monterey County Bomb Squad was called in to assist in dismantling or destroying the remaining explosive devices.