County health and public safety officials have offered information on how to make monetary donations that will be of assistance to residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of March 25, San Benito County officials have confirmed seven cases of COVID-19. One of those patients—identified by friends and family as Ken Machado—died with the illness.

Below is the full text of the county’s press release regarding monetary donations:



San Benito County Emergency Operations Center has evaluated the situation and as of now it is not essential to collect broad donations from the general public or private vendors. If members of the community would like to assist the COVID-19 incident the Office of Emergency Services is recommending only monetary donations at this time to one of the two following recognized disaster relief organizations:

1. Community Foundation for San Benito County 501(c)3 nonprofit

Donations can be made to the Community Foundation COVID-19 Relief Fund by credit card online at http://givesanbenito.org/ or by check to the following address:

Community Foundation

829 San Benito Street, Suite 200

Hollister, CA 95023

Add Memo “COVID-19 Relief Fund”

2. American Red Cross 501(c)3 nonprofit

Donations can be made to the American Red Cross online by credit card at https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html/, by phone at 1(800) 435-7669, or by mail at the following address:

American Red Cross

PO Box 37839

Boone, IA 50037-0839

Monetary Donations

Financial contributions are the most efficient method of donating. These funds allow the most flexibility in obtaining the needed resources, at the correct time and furthermore can move money into the local economy to help businesses sustain and recover. Remember, unsolicited donated goods such as used clothing, miscellaneous household items, and mixed or perishable foodstuffs require helping agencies to redirect valuable resources away from providing services to sort, package, transport, warehouse, and distribute items that may not meet the needs of the disaster and the community impacted by such.

A financial contribution is the most effective donation to make. When the people support voluntary organizations with financial contributions, it helps ensure a steady flow of important services to the people in need during and even after a disaster.

Most needed and the most efficient way of helping those impacted by disaster.

Allow voluntary organizations to fund response and recovery efforts, obtain goods and services locally, and provide direct financial assistance to disaster survivors to meet their own needs.

Make a financial contribution to the voluntary organization of your choice.

The Office of Emergency and the Emergency Operations Center recognize and appreciate the desire from the local community to support one another during this difficult time. Please aid in disturbing this information on the most effective way to do so.

