The San Benito County Library and other public buildings might be closed, but residents can access a voluminous catalog of online resources available through the local library.

Below is a partial list of academic and entertainment resources available online, from the comfort of any library cardholder’s home. The list was compiled by county staff:



· HOOPLA (*NEW*): Stream popular movies, TV shows, music, audiobooks, ebooks, graphic novels, and more from your computer, television, or mobile device. Sign up with an email address, password and library card, then download the Hoopla app and borrow up to 10 titles per month.

· KANOPY: Kanopy is an award-winning video streaming service providing access to more than 30,000 independent and documentary films ─ titles of unique social and cultural value from The Criterion Collection, The Great Courses, Media Education Foundation, and thousands of independent filmmakers.

· CLOUDLIBRARY: CloudLibrary provides access to more than 90,000 ebooks and audiobooks, including fiction and nonfiction titles for children, young adults, and adults.

· OVERDRIVE: Borrow thousands of ebooks and audiobooks anytime, anywhere.

· ZIP BOOKS: Have Library books delivered to your home for free! The California State Library has temporarily expanded this program to allow ordering of books already owned by the Library. Patrons may order 1 Zip Book at a time and up to 5 Zip Books per month.

· NEW YORK TIMES ONLINE: Enjoy complimentary access to unlimited New York Times online articles. Follow the link below, click the REDEEM button, create an account, and begin enjoying your free unlimited access.

· FLIPSTER (*NEW*): Read your favorite magazines on your computer or mobile device! Flipster includes magazines for children, teens, and adults.

· MASTERFILE: MasterFILE Premier database provides full-text magazines, reference books and primary source documents. It also includes an extensive image collection containing photos, maps and flags.

· UNIVERSAL CLASS: With a growing catalog of over 500 courses and over 300,000 students around the world, and real instructors guiding the learning though engaging video-based lessons – it is a collaborative learning environment with graded tests, certificates of achievement, and Continuing Education Units available for selected courses!

· MANGO LANGUAGES: Learn a language with these online language-learning courses. Essential for ESL learners, or for anyone wishing to learn any of the 71 other languages from around the world.

· BRAINFUSE: Interact with live tutors for math, science, reading/writing, social studies, PSAT/SAT/ACT, AP, GED, and state standardized tests. Professional assistance is also available for resume/cover letter writing, US Citizenship prep, MS Office Essential Skills, and more!

A complete list of our online resources can be found at http://sbcfl.org/research/.

Most of these online resources require a San Benito County Free Library card, but community members who do not currently have one can call the Library at (831) 636-4107 Monday through Friday from 10 am to 6 pm or Saturday and Sunday between 1 pm and 5 pm to register for one. Community members can also register for a Library card online: https://catalog.sbcfl.org/cgi-bin/koha/opac-memberentry.pl. A Library staff member will call you with your Library card number so that you can have immediate access to online resources.

Please do not hesitate to reach out to us via email mailto:[email protected] or phone (831) 636-4107 if there is anything we can do to assist you during this time.

