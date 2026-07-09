On July 1, the Monterey Bay Air Resources District launched the 2026-27 Electric Vehicle Incentive Program, which provides monetary incentives for residents, public agencies and nonprofits entities in San Benito, Monterey and Santa Cruz counties that purchase new or used light-duty electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.

Incentives for leasing electric vehicles are also available to residents, says a press release from the district. By including used electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, EVIP offers potential buyers a low-cost opportunity to purchase an electric vehicle.

According to Richard Stedman, Air Pollution Control Officer for the Monterey Bay Air Resources District, “Oxides of nitrogen (NOx) are primary chemical compounds combined with other pollutants that produce ozone (smog). Over 60% of the total emission of NOx in the Monterey Bay Area comes from motor vehicles.

“Fully electric vehicles produce zero tailpipe emissions, including carbon dioxide, a climate change pollutant. By encouraging and incentivizing their use, significant long-term air quality benefits can be achieved.”

The FY 2026-27 Monterey Bay EVIP incentive amounts range from $500 to $5,000, depending on the type of vehicle purchased and whether the buyer is a public agency, nonprofit or individual.

An additional $500 per incentive is available for qualified low-income applicants, says the press release. Full details regarding the increased low-income incentives are available on the MBARD website: tinyurl.com/mft6hfbj.