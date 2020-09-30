San Benito High School sophomore Matthew Peña took advantage of a warm Friday afternoon at Dunne Park in Hollister to work on pitching drills in preparation for his first stint on the varsity baseball team.

Peña said he’s been honing his skills during the offseason and is eager to hit the field after last season was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Central Coast Section on July 21 announced that the 2020-21 school year will have a modified season for all sports programs including baseball.

The CCS is allowing baseball players and coaches to return to practice on March 15, 2021 and the first day of contest can begin as early as March 29.