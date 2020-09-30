A hacker or hackers might have compromised the San Benito County website, which is hosted by a third-party vendor, county staff said.

County staff were informed of the potential breach over the weekend, according to Public Information Officer David Westrick. The possible compromise is under investigation by the FBI, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and other state and federal agencies to determine if any confidential information was accessed.

“Diagnostics indicate that the possible compromise appears to have occurred on systems run by outside vendors, not under the control of the county,” says a press release from the county. “There is no evidence that an intrusion has taken place in the San Benito County information Technology Network at this time.”

Federal and state agencies have also been asked to review the county’s information technology network. The California National Guard and FBI will continue to work with the county to monitor and assess what damage, if any, occurred in the potential website compromise.