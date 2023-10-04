Junior Livestock Auction raises $1.2M

One of the San Benito County Fair’s highlights was the Junior Livestock Auction, which was hailed by fair organizers as a “huge success” as local 4H and FFA students collectively raised $1.2 million auctioning off the animals they raised.

The students auctioned off 290 animals on Sept. 30, says a press release from the San Benito County Fair.

The Heritage Hog Auction, a fundraiser for the San Benito County Heritage Foundation, broke all previous records with a price of $519 per pound—or a total of $120,000, says the press release. The hog, Diesel, was raised by Madison Kashiwagi, a member of Cienega 4H and a junior at Hollister High School.

For raising the fair’s Heritage Hog, Kashiwagi will receive a $1,000 scholarship. She plans to attend Cal Poly, says the press release.