October 3, 2023
Madison Kashiwagi is pictured with the San Benito County Fair Heritage Hog, Diesel. Contributed photo.
Junior Livestock Auction raises $1.2M

Heritage Hog auction raises $120K

By: Staff Report
One of the San Benito County Fair’s highlights was the Junior Livestock Auction, which was hailed by fair organizers as a “huge success” as local 4H and FFA students collectively raised $1.2 million auctioning off the animals they raised. 

The students auctioned off 290 animals on Sept. 30, says a press release from the San Benito County Fair. 

The Heritage Hog Auction, a fundraiser for the San Benito County Heritage Foundation, broke all previous records with a price of $519 per pound—or a total of $120,000, says the press release. The hog, Diesel, was raised by Madison Kashiwagi, a member of Cienega 4H and a junior at Hollister High School. 

For raising the fair’s Heritage Hog, Kashiwagi will receive a $1,000 scholarship. She plans to attend Cal Poly, says the press release. 

Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

Support Local Journalism
