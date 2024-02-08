Police are investigating a Feb. 6 shooting in Hollister in which a juvenile was injured by gunfire, and investigators are asking the public for help.

Hollister Police responded to a report of shots fired about 11:36pm on the 100 block of Third Street, says a press release from the Hollister Police Department.

When officers arrived, they contacted a male juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The victim was treated at the scene by emergency paramedics, then transported to a nearby trauma center hospital.

The juvenile is expected to survive the gunshot wound, police said.

The initial police investigation found that the victim was outside an apartment near the roadway when a pickup truck drove by and an unknown occupant fired multiple rounds at the juvenile, the press release says. The vehicle fled the scene and both the suspect or suspects and the pickup truck are at large.

Hollister Police are asking for any additional witnesses who may have information about the shooting to come forward.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Hollister PD Detective Bureau at 831.636.4330. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the WeTip line at 800.78.CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may be eligible for a reward.