Caltrans will hold a virtual public meeting Oct. 9 on the upcoming U.S. 101 Pavement Rehabilitation Project in San Benito County. The meeting will take place from 6-7pm.

The public and other interested stakeholders are encouraged to attend by visiting the meeting website at tinyurl.com/26kpsn69.

The project aims to preserve 30 lane miles on Highway 101 in San Benito County from the Monterey County line to the Santa Clara County line. The project would extend the life of the existing pavement, restore drainage systems, upgrad guardrails and improve wildlife connectivity, Caltrans said in a press release.

Project team members at the meeting will be available to answer questions and share additional details of the project.

The Initial Study with Proposed Mitigated Negative Declaration are available for review at the following locations during regular business hours: Caltrans District 5 Office, 50 Higuera Street, San Luis Obispo; San Benito County Free Library, 470 Fifth Street in Hollister; The Council of San Benito County Governments, 650 San Benito Street in Hollister.

The documents are also available online at tinyurl.com/362n9ez8.