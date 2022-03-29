Learn about voting choices at April 2 event

Local agencies and organizations will host local families and residents with food, music, raffles, face painting and more at the Voter’s Choice Act Kickoff celebration on April 2.

The event will take place 11am-2pm on the patio of the Hollister Veterans Memorial building, 649 San Benito St. The celebration is hosted by the San Benito County Elections Department, as well as the Chamber of Commerce and Chamber Foundation, says a press release.

A key purpose of the event is to educate the community on the VCA in California, showcasing how the act modernizes elections by allowing counties to conduct the democratic process under a model “which provides greater flexibility and convenience for voters,” says the press release.

The election model spelled out in the VCA allows voters to choose how, when and where to cast their ballot by mailing every registered voter a ballot; expanding in-person early voting; and allowing voters to cast a ballot at any vote center within their county. Individual voters can choose which ballot method works best for them.

“The VCA ensures everyone gets the support they need: Vote Center staff will be available to help facilitate a great voting experience, including providing assistance in multiple languages and helping voters with disabilities,” says the press release from the county Elections Department.

All county residents are invited to attend the April 2 festivities, which will feature a variety of food, games and family activities, as well as a voting registration booth. Local community partners will be present with resources, information and activities for the whole family.

For information, visit sbvote.us or call the SBC Elections Department at 831.636.4016.