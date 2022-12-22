good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
December 22, 2022
Opinion

Letter: Adequate animal crossings exist

By: Valerie Egland
As a long time resident overlooking Highway 101, I found your article (“Nonprofits sue county over node project on Betabel,” Dec. 16) lacked information that the animal migration patterns along the 101 are pretty well accommodated through the underpassages at the San Benito River bridge, Pajaro River bridge, and the Railroad Trestle overpass at the Sargent.  

It is between the Sargent and Highway 25 where animals are too frequently killed. Santa Clara County and CalTrans could have put in a passage under the highway long ago. This has always been a source of sadness and frustration to locals and travelers.

I would also like to point out that titling an article “Nonprofits sue county…” is prejudicial and misleading, inferring that these two entities are among our San Benito County public benefit corporation 501c3 nonprofit community. The Plaintiffs’ “nonprofit” status has little relevance in this case.

Valerie Egland

San Benito County

Valerie Egland

