Hollister
December 30, 2022
FeaturedNewsHealthLocal News

Driver dies in Christmas Eve collision on Highway 152

Accident occurred east of Lovers Lane

By: Michael Moore
A 25-year-old North Hollywood man died in a traffic collision on Highway 152 early in the morning on Christmas Eve, according to authorities. 

About 5:55am Dec. 24, the 25-year-old driver of a 2004 Toyota was traveling eastbound on Highway 152 east of Lovers Lane when the vehicle crossed over the solid double lines and collided with the side of a 2020 Volvo, says a press release from the California Highway Patrol. The Volvo had been driving westbound on Highway 152 at the time of the collision. 

The Toyota traveled off the south edge of Highway 152 after the impact and came to rest on its wheels facing a southern direction, according to the CHP. The Volvo, driven by a Tulare man, continued to travel westbound and stopped in the eastbound lane, blocking traffic. 

Passersby stopped to assist the parties involved and call 911, authorities said. 

The driver of the Toyota died from injuries suffered in the crash, according to police. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision. 

Authorities have not released the identity of the Toyota driver. 

Michael Moore
Michael Moore is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for the Morgan Hill Times, Hollister Free Lance and Gilroy Dispatch since 2008. During that time, he has covered crime, breaking news, local government, education, entertainment and more.

