Driver dies in Christmas Eve collision on Highway 152

A 25-year-old North Hollywood man died in a traffic collision on Highway 152 early in the morning on Christmas Eve, according to authorities.

About 5:55am Dec. 24, the 25-year-old driver of a 2004 Toyota was traveling eastbound on Highway 152 east of Lovers Lane when the vehicle crossed over the solid double lines and collided with the side of a 2020 Volvo, says a press release from the California Highway Patrol. The Volvo had been driving westbound on Highway 152 at the time of the collision.

The Toyota traveled off the south edge of Highway 152 after the impact and came to rest on its wheels facing a southern direction, according to the CHP. The Volvo, driven by a Tulare man, continued to travel westbound and stopped in the eastbound lane, blocking traffic.

Passersby stopped to assist the parties involved and call 911, authorities said.

The driver of the Toyota died from injuries suffered in the crash, according to police. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.

Authorities have not released the identity of the Toyota driver.