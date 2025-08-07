Some time ago, recall campaigns against Supervisors Kollin Kosmicki and Ignacio Velasquez kicked off their petition drive.

Proponents write, “This recall is necessary to restore integrity, transparency and respectful leadership to San Benito County.” It’s a noble aspiration, even if it is a bit generic. Honestly, I too have some frustrations.

Yet, I also feel a sharp suspicion regarding the intentions behind the campaign. No one has actually said what will change if the recall goes through. They have a long list of complaints (as do I) but lack specific solutions.

What will change? How will it change? Why should we believe it? The proponents don’t seem to mind the prohibitive scheduling that suppresses opportunities for working voters to attend the county supervisors’ regular meetings.

To be clear, the supervisors themselves could and should start pushing for populist reforms. Their inaction is on them.

However, the pro-recall side is also disturbingly quiet on this issue. They don’t seem to resent the ivory tower like they claim, but instead covet the tower for themselves.

The timing is also a bit suspicious. Supervisors serve quadrennial terms. The recall petitions started circulating less than six months into this term. And some folks have demanded recall on social media since the very beginning. Such impatience!

Anyway, there is also the matter of who will select the replacement supervisors. It ain’t the voters! If the recall goes through, Gov. Gavin Newsom will choose from a list of applicants. Imagine for a moment who would apply, and who Newsom would ultimately choose.

These issues must be addressed and answered. Recall folks have until the end of September to finish collecting signatures. There’s no rush to make a decision.

Recognize and utilize this chance to demand populist reforms from the political class. Use your power. Be powerful.

From us, to us: glory!

Joseph Howard

Hollister