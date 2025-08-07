What animal control investigators thought was a case involving an abandoned dog turned out to be a misunderstanding, Hollister Police said.

After investigating the July 26 incident and contacting the owners, local authorities determined the dog is in good health and its owners had no intention of illegally abandoning it, the police department said in an Aug. 6 press release.

The dog’s owners, who do not live in Hollister, came forward after the police department sent an earlier press release seeking information about the dog and a vehicle that seemingly dropped it off in a Hollister neighborhood. The animal’s owners told police that they were trying to exercise the dog, who is highly energetic.

The owners brought the dog to the Hollister animal shelter, where staff and a veterinarian evaluated the animal, police said this week. The evaluation found the dog to be healthy and in good condition.

On July 26, Hollister Police Animal Care and Services received a report of what appeared to be a deliberate abandonment of a small white dog in the area of Daffodil Drive. Police investigated and released photos of the dog and the vehicle associated with it.

“The owners have been advised of proper ways to exercise their dog and invited them to visit our dog park when in Hollister,” says the Aug. 6 press release. “The Hollister Animal Care and Services Bureau would like to thank the community that came forward and shared the information about this case. The attention helped bring this case to a quick conclusion.”