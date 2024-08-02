Imagine the hospital board like coaches on an Olympic Team that already has won gold medals. Unbelievably, these coaches are selling out. They lost faith in their team even though the team has won gold!

This hospital team has accomplished a $15 million profit last year of real gold. Bankruptcy is simply not a fact. Figures do not lie! But the coaches also known as the Hospital Board have decided on a private buyer.

A normal talented team of nurses, doctors, employees and community members would be looking for new coaches. That is exactly what is occurring.

This team has found three new people to replace the three up for re-election plus another person seeking a recall of a fourth. Thus four new members could completely change the board in November.

But the present board is inexplicably proceeding with a sale without even consulting the team of owner/voters.

Imagine what a new board of coaches would accomplish.

The Hazel Hawkins Emergency Room provides healthcare to an average of 100 patients daily on a 24/7 weekly schedule. Imagine a certified Trauma Center right here at Hazel Hawkins would signal pilots to fly in patients instead of flying them out.

The fastest growing county in the State of California, San Benito, makes the reality of a Cardiac Center also possible again, saving lives immediately. A competent hospital board would make things happen. Imagine the success.

Instead we are saddled with an incompetent board with a one track mind. They not only insist on selling—they want to masquerade a sale as a lease.

Currently, they promote the groundwork of signing documents with potential buyer Insight as a ruse of accomplishment. They intend to continue propagandizing voters under the guise of information.

Beware: this information omits the other choice preferred by doctors, nurses, staff, employees, community members, organizations and most voters. The real choice involves a Joint Powers Authority, a group of local professionals to operate the hospital. Such a group would free the board to focus on business matters.

A Hospital Board/JPA combination would ensure continued success of a vital hospital in a growing community.

Mary Zanger

Hollister