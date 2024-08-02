Call for artists

The San Benito County Arts Council this week announced a call for artists for their upcoming fall exhibition, “Soul Searching: An Exploration of Portrait Art.” The exhibition aims to showcase the diverse and dynamic portrait works by local and regional artists, across all mediums, says a press release from the Arts Council.

Soul Searching invites artists to delve into the depths of portrait art, exploring the myriad ways in which faces and figures can convey stories, emotions and identities. Whether through painting, sculpture, photography, mixed media or any other form of artistic expression, the Arts Council seeks works that reflect the diversity of local creative communities, says the release.

The exhibition will be open for viewing from Sept. 27-Nov. 1 at the Art Depot, 35 Fifth Street (at the historic train depot in downtown Hollister). An Opening Celebration is scheduled for Oct. 11, from 6:30-8:30pm.

The call for artists is open to all local and regional artists working in any medium. Artists of all backgrounds and experience levels can apply. The deadline to apply is 5pm Aug. 30.

Submissions will be reviewed by the Arts Council’s Curating Committee. Selected artists will be notified by Sept. 6.

Artists are invited to submit their works electronically via an online submission form at www.sanbenitoarts.org.

For more information about the exhibition or the submission process, contact [email protected].

PG&E assistance available

To provide additional financial assistance to more households with past-due energy bills, Pacific Gas and Electric Company is modifying guidelines mid-year for the Relief for Energy Assistance through Community Help (REACH) program, says a press release from the utility company. REACH and REACH Triple Match help qualifying low- to moderate-income customers pay their past-due energy bill and help prevent service disconnections.

Since January, nearly 1,700 applications have been approved on the Central Coast, resulting in more than $990,600 in financial assistance, according to PG&E. The approved applications include 46 in San Benito County.

Furthermore, PG&E has provided more than $17.2 million in financial assistance to more than 25,000 income-eligible customers through REACH and REACH Triple Match since January. The expanded benefits and details on how to apply include:

Expanded Benefits & How to Apply

• Bill credit doubled: The maximum customer bill credit that can be applied to a past-due balance has increased from $1,000 to $2,000 for REACH and REACH Triple Match (total not higher than customer’s past due amount).

• Increased income limit: A larger pool of income-eligible customers now qualifies for REACH Triple Match, which provides a 3-to-1 match on customer payments of $50 or more to further reduce an unpaid balance. For example, a family of four making up to $156,000 per year could qualify for assistance.

• Past-due balance amount: Qualifying customers can now participate in the program regardless of their past due balance, which was previously capped at $2,000, and customers on a payment plan are also now eligible.

The revised criteria are aimed at helping more customers address high past-due amounts, especially over the hot summer months when energy usage typically peaks. Information on how to apply is online at https://tinyurl.com/3cuxk2ms.

Cool in the parks

Water features at Valley View and McCarthy Parks in Hollister are now operational every day from 11am-7pm, through Sept. 29.

Hollister Concerts

This year’s Hollister Concerts series honors musical legends with top-tier tribute bands, and it opens up sponsorship opportunities for local businesses looking to boost their visibility and connect with the community.

The 2024 Summer Concert Series schedule includes:

• Aug. 3: 24K Magic, Bruno Mars Tribute, and Maroon Vibes, Maroon 5 Tribute

• Aug. 24: The Long Run, Eagles Tribute, and Ronstadt Revival, Linda Ronstadt Tribute

• Sept. 14: Bonfire, ACDC Tribute, and Hurricane, Scorpions Tribute

The concerts take place at Guerra Cellars Winery, Pepper Tree Ranch, 500 John Smith Road in Hollister.

Doors open at 5pm each night, with the show going from 6:30-9:30pm.

For more details, visit www.hollisterconcerts.com or contact Guerra Cellars Winery.

Gilroy Rodeo

The Gilroy Rodeo returns Aug. 9-11 at 2365 Dunlap Ave. For information, visit gilroyrodeo.com.