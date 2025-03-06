Yee earns academic honors

Ohio University College student Maggie Yee, of Hollister, has been named to the fall 2024 provost’s list.

The provost’s list recognition is shared with high-achieving, part-time undergraduate students who exemplify academic success, says a press release from the university. Qualifying students must possess a 3.5 or greater GPA and between 6 and 11.99 credit hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.

Fabian makes dean’s list

Ohio University College of Health Sciences and Professions student Liz Fabian, of Hollister, has been named to the fall 2024 dean’s list.

The dean’s list recognizes undergraduate students who complete a particular semester with a GPA between 3.5 and 3.999 with a minimum of 12 credit hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA, says a press release from the university.

Tovar elected to Phi Kappa Phi

Antonio Tovar, of Hollister, was recently elected to membership into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Tovar was elected to the chapter at San Jose State University, where he attends college.

Tovar is among approximately 20,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership, says a press release from Phi Kappa Phi.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines.

Weekly bike ride

Join others at 8am Saturday, for a 22-mile bike ride. Meet at Off the Chain bike shop, 101 McCray St., #101, Hollister. They ride out Santa Ana Road to Tres Pinos, drop down onto Southside Road, and back to the shop. Moderate to fast pace. They do regroup. Details: lu********@at*.net, 831.636.0802 or www.offthechainbikes.com.

Daughters meet

The Daughters of the American Revolution, with members from Hollister, Gilroy, San Juan Bautista and Morgan Hill, meet at 10am the second Saturday of each month (September thru May). The DAR is a nonprofit, nonpolitical women’s volunteer service organization dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism. Contact us, let’s see if there is a patriot ancestor in your family. Visit our website at https://gilroy.californiadar.org For more information contact: re****@gi****.org.