The Hollister boys soccer team finished in second place in the ultra-competitive PCAL Gabilan Division and advanced into the CCS Division II playoffs. The Balers upset Del Mar 2-0 in their opener but then fell in the semifinals to top seed Hillsdale by a 3-0 score.

The squad finished the season with an 11-8-3 record, 7-3-2 in Gabilan play.

Three members of the Hollister boys team received First Team PCAL Gabilan Division honors: Adrian Valdez, Jared Huerta and Anthony Torres. Second Team recognition went to David Barba, Anthony Nunez and Edgar Canales.

PCAL Gabilan Division All-League awards went to several members of the Balers girls soccer team. First Team plaudits went to Karen Alvarado-Castillo and Sydney Stacy. Second Team awards went to Kylie Varnes and Itzel Flores.

The Balers team received the Team Sportsmanship award for the league.

All-league honors for Balers girls basketball in the PCAL Gabilan season went to Madelyn Davis, a First Team accolade, and Emery Sparling, who was named to the Second Team.

Chandler Crutcher of the HHS boys basketball squad received Second Team honors in the PCAL Mission Division awards.



Spring sports roundup

Spring sports are underway. The Balers boys volleyball team beat Salinas 25-20, 25-21 to claim the Silver Bracket title at the Rancho San Juan tournament.

The Balers softball team opened its season on March 3 with a 15-2 rout of Encinal. Avery Chavez went 3-for-4, including a triple, and Grace Peffley hit 3-for-5 with a double and a triple. Hollister ran wild with 12 steals, including three by Ashley Io. Eliana Hatchett pitched six innings to pick up the win.

Hollister’s boys baseball team kicked off its campaign with a 5-2 win over defending CCS champion Christopher. A four-run third inning was the key to the victory.

Gavilan sports roundup

Spring sports start early in California junior colleges.

The Gavilan JC baseball team is off to a 5-12 start, with wins over Folsom Lake 3-2, San Joaquin Delta 11-7, Canada 2-1, San Mateo 6-4 and San Francisco 11-4.

Offensive leaders include Live Oak alum Cole Wilson with a .297 average and four steals; Santa Teresa alum Jacob Gilbreath at .246 with a homer; Christopher High alumnus Ricky Wilkerson at .244; and CHS’ Mateo Alcantar with two homers.

The pitching corps is led by Westmont alum Mason Pound, with a 3-2 record and a stellar 2.45 ERA.