NewsBusinessCommunityLocal News Photos: Comic Con comes to downtown Hollister By Robert Airoldi - March 6, 2025 26 Hollister residents Atticus Ortiz dressed as Sonic the Hedgehog, and Jaydon Greer dressed as a Castle Guard complete with his family crest at the Ohana Toy Anime/Comic Con March 2 in downtown Hollister. Photo: Robert Airoldi Hollister residents Atticus Ortiz dressed as Sonic the Hedgehog, and Jaydon Greer dressed as a Castle Guard complete with his family crest at the Ohana Toy Anime/Comic Con March 2 in downtown Hollister. Photo: Robert Airoldi Salinas residents Harvey Ilas, 12, dressed as Windego and his friend Giovanni Machado, 11, dressed as Spring Bonnie at the Ohana Toy Anime/Comic Con March 2 in downtown Hollister. Photo: Robert Airoldi David Guerrereo sells comic books at the Ohana Toy Anime/Comic Con March 2 in downtown Hollister. Photo: Robert Airoldi