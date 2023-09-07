good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
Letter: Disappointed in surveillance

By: Dee Thrassy
Horrible News to hear that there will be CONSTANT SURVEILLANCE downtown now with license plate readers, and local authorities snooping on everyone’s license plate. Not right that the public does not have a chance to weigh in! 

It’s PUBLIC SPACE, and the public needs to decide. 

Also interesting to note: In what part of town is the system located? Disappointed to hear the mayor’s support and not a single ‘nay’ vote for this unconstitutional tech-amplified surveillance. I will be going to city council meetings to get this REVERSED!

Dee Thrassy

Hollister

