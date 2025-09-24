No one would ever suspect the library as a place of fraud. We go to the library for novels like “Moby Dick” or “Tale of Two Cities” or for information like “California History of San Benito County” or any history, geography, politics or literature.

I doubt a book such as how to rob a library would be found.

The library also functions as a meeting place for friends as one whole room functions as a social meeting room, an organization room and a class room. Innocent children first learn where to find their favorite picture and story books.

Parents can find all kinds of self-help books from garden thru cooking to mechanics. Students learn that the library can answer a lot of questions from how to meet friends to understanding the teacher by reading other young people’s stories.

Apparently two staff women digitally altered invoices for over a third of a million dollars and got away with it gradually, emboldened until Amazon complained of a non-payment after four years of the scheme working. Whoops, the embezzlers got greedy embezzling.

The women traded a trusted Cal Card for a ticket to Pleasure Island. They altered resource funds to include funds for luxuries to Amazon much like the Pinocchio story that innocent children learn early.

Apparently these women took advantage of the good reputation the library possesses of freely trusting. Librarians are considered special, as they spend a lifetime immersed in books because their goal is what books contain—which is a world of ideas that only a mind can enjoy.

Librarians arrange aisles to form studied spaces purposely providing elegant educations. Librarians want to wave a magic wand so all can discover books as free tickets to the world of real pleasure islands.

Unfortunately, some took advantage of a situation where women historically operate more like Mother Superiors than Singing Nuns. However, now librarians function like Flying Nuns to help us realize that a free library card is a free ticket to the real world by avoiding fake pleasure islands.

Mary Zanger

Hollister