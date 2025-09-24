San Benito County community members and representatives of state and regional disaster preparedness organizations this weekend celebrated a new community-based effort to help local families prepare for emergencies and natural disasters.

The Latino Coalition of San Benito County recently received a $200,000 grant from the California Office of Emergency Services LISTOS program, a statewide effort supported by Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office to promote disaster safety and preparedness.

The local nonprofit will use the funds to launch and operate the LISTOS campaign in San Benito County to provide bilingual and culturally relevant education and resources to protect the community’s most vulnerable residents from the fate of being unprepared when a disaster strikes.

The campaign focuses on farmworkers, indigenous residents, seniors, low-income households and people with language barriers, LCSBC representatives said. The campaign aims to ensure that everyone has access to the tools needed to stay safe during wildfires, floods, earthquakes and extreme heat.

“Our goal is to make sure no family is left behind when disaster strikes,” said Mickie Solorio-Luna, President of LCSBC. “By working together as a community-based team, offering bilingual support and creating safe, inclusive spaces, we are building resilience for all.”

LCSBC kicked off the campaign and celebrated the LISTOS effort with a community event Sept. 20 at Tony Aguirre Memorial Park in Hollister. The nonprofit was joined by representatives of CalOES, Hollister Fire Department, San Benito County, Cal Fire and a number of community organizations.

The event featured speakers as well as informational booths and giveaways centered around the theme of emergency and disaster preparedness. Among those attending were LCSBC youth representatives Lizette Vasquez of Gavilan College; Genesis Vasquez, of Hollister High School; and Young Adult Team Leader Vanessa Sanchez.

It was one of many upcoming community events and block parties that will be held by the local coalition as part of the Listos outreach campaign, according to LCSBC grant consultant Richard Perez.

The local LISTOS campaign over the next year-plus will also conduct periodic workshops on preparedness for a variety of potential disasters, including wildfires, earthquakes, flooding, power outages and more; and offer clinics on how to prepare a “go bag” or “stay bag” and explaining the differences between them.

The campaign run by LCSBC will also use disaster planning guides to help residents register for emergency alerts and stay informed in their own languages; train community volunteers as preparedness “ambassadors” who can provide further outreach; and coordinate with the county’s OES, Fire Safe council, American Red Cross and other partners to expand regional capacity, Perez added.

“Through the LISTOS California campaign, the Latino Coalition of San Benito County is uniting partners and neighbors to make disaster preparedness simple, bilingual and accessible—so every family in our community is ready when it matters most,” Perez said.

The LISTOS campaign also emphasizes collaboration—uniting schools, nonprofits and local agencies to strengthen preparedness across San Benito County. This grassroots approach ensures readiness efforts are equitable, accessible, and effective, says a press release from LCSBC.

Latino Coalition of San Benito County members Richard Perez and Mickie Solorio-Luna address the crowd at the Sept. 20 LISTOS campaign kickoff at Tony Aguirre Memorial Park. Photo: Barrio Voices/Arturo Muñoz



Patsy Gasca and of the American Red Cross and Maria Romero, Pastor and Director of the Salvation Army for San Benito County, are pictured at the Sept. 20 LISTOS kickoff event in Hollister. Photo: Barrio Voices/Arturo Muñoz