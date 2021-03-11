The condition of Fairview Road is more than just appalling (could be said to be shocking, disgusting, and with a thesaurus, I could go on and on). I have not seen any helipads within any of the city developments, so I’m guessing many travel the county roads on a regular basis—what is the answer?

With the extraordinary growth rate, with the staggering real estate prices, one can only imagine how all this leads to enormous property tax bills. The “war chest” has to be OVERFLOWING!!!!! So, just when are you going to carve out the funds necessary to bring Fairview Road into the suitable condition it so richly demands WITH some SHOULDERS, for heaven’s sake!!! Perhaps you should travel to southern California to familiarize yourselves with the concrete jungle of highways so prevalent in that area.

A signal at McCloskey? On a straightaway? Why? But not at Fallon? How do you prioritize? I’m at a loss to figure this out…

No, we are not Santa Clara County, but that county is mightily responsible for the state of our roads. And now you and the city want to invite more traffic into our county with a huge increase in the size of the landfill. How is that a good thing? Why is it that there is never anyone with a vote that has his/her head on straight?

Jane Dabo Cruz

Hollister