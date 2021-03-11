Lotus Management, Inc. was joined by city and Chamber of Commerce officials at a recent groundbreaking ceremony for the new Holiday Inn Express & Suites at 391 Gateway Drive in Hollister.

The hotel will feature 93 rooms, an indoor pool, fitness center and meeting space, with an opening planned for early spring 2022.

“Hollister is a community full of opportunities, so it’s fitting that we selected a Holiday Inn Express brand—one that delivers the service and convenience combined with a refined style, comfort and modern aesthetic,” said Sunil Patel, regional director of operations for Lotus Management.

The new hotel will be located across the street from the Fairfield Inn & Suites, which is also operated by Lotus Management.