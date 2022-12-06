good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
57 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
December 5, 2022
Article Search
FeaturedOpinionLetters

Letter: Hospital belongs to property owners

By: Mary Zanger
11
0

Re: Full page Ad

“Losing hospital coverage” frightened me and I worried how that advertisement affects others. That full page advertisement challenged attention demanding thought. To deal with fear we must know the truth. The truth is that no one is ever denied care at Hazel Hawkins Hospital. 

The truth is that the hospital belongs to us; we own it. Check your property tax bill for confirmation. We taxpayers own the hospital; all or any of us could never be denied care.  

Initially it appeared that the hospital sponsored the advertisement. That appearance is fake but purposeful. The real ad sponsors appear at the top of the page: AARP, Medicare Advantage and UnitedHealthcare; all are private insurance companies.  

Hazel Hawkins Hospital is public, most insurance companies are private. It appears that an insurance company is paying for the advertisement. Hazel Hawkins Hospital is not the sponsor for this advertisement. It seems unconscionable to use financial problems at the hospital as a ruse to create fear. Finances are another issue to be dealt with separately. Separate also are the profits private insurance companies intend to accrue.

Medicare is government sponsored health care for all beginning at the age of 65. Medicare Advantage is a private insurance company contracting with other insurance providers like AARP and UnitedHealthcare selling healthcare to all. 

Emphasis should be on the word selling. The primary purpose of sales is to make a profit. Unfortunately, this private company bought the name “Medicare” to be able to use it in their new name and which can be very confusing, therefore turning a profit.  

Medicare Advantage is not Medicare. Medicare Advantage is private. Medicare is public. No one is denied care at Hazel Hawkins Hospital because this hospital is ours; it belongs to all of us. We can never be denied or threatened to be denied care.

Mary Zanger, Retired Pharmacist

Hollister

Mary Zanger

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Gun buyback is ‘one tool’ to prevent deaths, injuries by firearm

Mary Zanger -
Gun violence is a public health crisis in the...
Business

Local Scene: Art show and giveaway

Mary Zanger -
Arts Council hosts art show and giveaway The San Benito...
Business

Woodworth appointed as new Hollister City Clerk

Mary Zanger -
The Hollister City Council recently appointed Jennifer Woodworth, MMC,...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
275FollowersFollow
1,103FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Gun buyback is ‘one tool’ to prevent deaths, injuries by firearm

Local Scene: Art show and giveaway