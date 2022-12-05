good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
57 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
December 5, 2022
Article Search
Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen speaks at the podium while flanked by law enforcement and government officials from Gilroy and Morgan Hill at a Dec. 2 press conference at Morgan Hill City Hall. Photo: Michael Moore
NewsCrimeHealthLocal NewsFeatured

Gun buyback is ‘one tool’ to prevent deaths, injuries by firearm

San Benito County residents can turn in unwanted guns at Dec. 10 event in Morgan Hill

By: Michael Moore
17
0

Gun violence is a public health crisis in the United States, and an upcoming firearms buyback event in Morgan Hill aims to address the problem by keeping unwanted weapons out of the wrong hands, according to county law enforcement and government officials. 

Some of that violence has occurred in South County. At a Dec. 2 press conference held at City Hall by local officials to promote the Dec. 10 buyback, Morgan Hill Police Chief Shane Palsgrove noted that a public art piece named “Everyone’s Child” just outside the building was created and installed as “a symbol of our community’s commitment to maintaining a non-violent environment for our children.” 

The statue was created in the likeness of Tara Romero, a 14-year-old Morgan Hill resident who was killed in a drive-by shooting near Del Monte and Cosmo avenues Nov. 4, 2011. 

“The ‘Everyone’s Child’ monument calls our community to action, to continue improving our efforts on preventive measures and interventions that will keep our youth safe,” Palsgrove said at the Dec. 2 press conference. “The (Dec. 10) gun buyback is intended to help prevent gun-related violence such as accidental deaths, suicides and to prevent lost or stolen guns from getting into the hands of criminals.”

Also attending and speaking at the press conference were Santa Clara County Supervisors Mike Wasserman and Otto Lee, District Attorney Jeff Rosen, Morgan Hill Mayor Rich Constantine and Acting Sheriff Ken Binder. 

Rosen said a gun buyback is “one important tool our community has to keep us safe” by keeping unwanted firearms out of the hands of burglars and other criminals, curious children and people struggling with mental health concerns. 

“We all have a stake in safety and there are many ways that we can work together to stop gun violence,” Rosen said. “One way is the reason we are here today, to highlight the South County gun buyback.” 

Constantine added that the buyback event will be successful “if we can save one life, if we can prevent one robbery.” 

The Dec. 10 gun buyback event will take place 9am-2pm at the Morgan Hill Outdoor Sports Center on Condit Road. MHPD officers and other law enforcement officers on site will offer $100 cash for unwanted handguns and rifles, and $200 for ghost guns and assault rifles—“no questions asked,” Rosen said. 

Binder at the Dec. 2 press conference cited gun violence statistics to point out the danger of unwanted firearms, noting that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control has labeled firearm related injuries and deaths a national public health concern. 

In 2020, there were 45,222 gun related deaths in the U.S. More than half of these are due to suicide, Binder said. Death by firearms is one of the top five causes of death for people age 1-44 in the U.S. 

“That’s why we’re doing the gun buyback,” Binder said “It’s one of several efforts that the leadership of Santa Clara County is doing to reduce gun related violence suicide and injury.”

The acting sheriff also noted that anyone who can’t attend the Dec. 10 gun buyback can still relinquish unwanted firearms year-round. The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office accepts unwanted guns 365 days a year, allowing firearm owners to give up their weapons anonymously at the sheriff’s headquarters in San Jose or at the Harding Avenue substation in San Martin, Binder said. 

Wasserman, who represents District 1 on the board of supervisors until the end of this year, nodded to Lee for coming up with the idea to host a gun buyback in South County. The county held a similar event in Milpitas—which is located in District 3 represented by Lee—earlier this year. 

“Safety, and responsibility of gun ownership is important for every community. Help us save lives,” Lee said at the Dec. 2 press conference. 

The county last held a gun buyback in South County in December 2019, at the City of Gilroy’s corporation yard. Authorities collected 493 unwanted firearms from citizens who turned them in for cash at that event.

The statue “Everyone’s Child” stands outside Morgan Hill City Hall as a memorial to young people whose lives have been lost to gun violence. Photo: Michael Moore

Cash for guns

What: Morgan Hill Police, Santa Clara County officials and local law enforcement agencies are conducting a firearms “buyback” event in an effort to take unwanted, unused guns off the streets. 

When: Drive-thru event takes place 9am-2pm Dec. 10. 

Where: Morgan Hill Outdoor Sports Center, 16500 Condit Road. 

Details: $100 cash for handguns and rifles; $200 for ghost guns and assault weapons. “No questions asked,” according to Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen. First come, first served until funds run out. 

Michael Moore
Michael Moore is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for the Morgan Hill Times, Hollister Free Lance and Gilroy Dispatch since 2008. During that time, he has covered crime, breaking news, local government, education, entertainment and more.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Letter: Hospital belongs to property owners

submitted -
Re: Full page Ad “Losing hospital coverage” frightened me and...
Business

Local Scene: Art show and giveaway

Staff Report -
Arts Council hosts art show and giveaway The San Benito...
Business

Woodworth appointed as new Hollister City Clerk

Staff Report -
The Hollister City Council recently appointed Jennifer Woodworth, MMC,...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
275FollowersFollow
1,103FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Letter: Hospital belongs to property owners

Local Scene: Art show and giveaway